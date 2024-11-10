Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton has showcased a new side to herself as she attends her first public appearance after cancer recovery.



The Princess of Wales was spotted beaming as she accompanied husband Prince William for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Speaking exclusively to OK! on behalf of Spin Genie, body languages expert Darren Stanton shares: "The most striking thing that we see non-verbally from Kate is a fantastic smile. Her whole face is engaged and her eyes are engaged. The eyes are a window to the soul, they're engaged showing she is very much in the moment and enjoying being in the presence of others.

"Where Kate is seen clapping alongside William, his body language differs from hers. He seems more tense and alert, whereas Kate appears far more relaxed and has a calm aura about her. In William’s face we can slightly see this tension, which is quite unusual for him. It’s a protective instinct from him, but he isn’t overbearing, he allows Kate to have her own space and present herself independently.

"That connection between a couple, that telepathy of knowing what the other is thinking and what they want, is very prevalent between Kate and William. We see this in their eye contact and it’s reflective of the strong rapport they have.

"They look at each other for a prolonged period, say 8 or 9 seconds, which people tend to do only with romantic partners or family members they share a close bond with. The pair are subtly tactile, their closeness is demonstrated in little touches, she may touch his elbow, he may touch her arm - it’s reassurance gestures to show they are there for each other.