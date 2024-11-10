GloRilla reacts to Taylor Swift using her track: 'I felt good'

GloRilla just gushed over Taylor Swift.

The 25-year-old rapper had a conversation with PEOPLE At the Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala, where she was honored with the Big Femme Energy award for her contributions in the music industry, on the same day she received a best rap song Grammy nomination for Yeah Glo!

Her exclusive comments come just a few weeks after the Eras Tour headliner used one of GloRilla’s tracks in an Instagram post.

She revealed to the outlet that she was “tweaking” after Swift uploaded a reel on the platform set to the tune of WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME, a collaborative track with Sexyy Red.

“I just was tweaking. I’m like, ‘Oh my God. All the big stars love me.’ I felt good,” the musician said of the post uploaded as a teaser of Swift’s return to the sensational and ongoing world tour.

In the video, the Lover crooner can be seen holding her popular cat, Olivia Benson as she looked around at the soon-to-be-packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"Back in the office" Swift captioned the exciting post, with the song, WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.

Sexxy Red was quick to respond over the Blank Space hitmaker’s use of the track, that she reposted the video on her official X (formerly Twitter) with the response, "Okayyyy @taylorswift13."

Shortly after that, GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s track also managed to land the number 29 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.