Kate Middleton's true feelings disclosed as she appears with Prince William

A body language expert has revealed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s true feelings as she joined Prince William, King Charles and other members of the royal family for Festival of Remembrance.

The Mirror quoted Judi James as saying the future queen looked “excited” to be back performing royal duties and showed off her affection for Prince William.

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s first appearance with family for royal event, Judi James said the Princess of Wales appeared to be “glad to be back in a role as a royal again.”

“Her arrival with William showed some stunning body language signs of a change for them as a couple too,” Judi said and added “In the few steps it took to leave the car and greet their hosts it was almost possible to lose count of the affectionate touch rituals and glances exchanged between them.”

The body language expert explained: “William places an arm round Kate's back and she reciprocates by leaning back closer to him and putting a hand around his waist, suggesting mutual support and affection.

“William responds with three more touches or virtual hugs, almost as though he can't bear to take his hands off Kate or let her go, during one of her first appearances back in public.”