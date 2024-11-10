 
Kelly Reilly admits she cannot 'talk about the future' of 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly revealed that it was unsure if 'Yellowstone' will conclude in its entirety after season 5

November 10, 2024

Yellowstone has its fanbase glued to the screen with its thrilling storyline since 2018 however, the series’ star, Kelly Reilly might not be so sure of its fate.

Ever since it premieres, Yellowstone became one of the most watched shows in the US and made Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this series, one of the kings of television.

However, as all good things come to an end, Paramount announced that Yellowstone would be concluding its tale with season 5, that is due to finish next month.

In a conversation with BBC, Reilly stated that the series would have "an ending to the Yellowstone world we have known.”

She continued, "Does it mean it's the end of me playing her? Maybe, maybe not. We don't know yet is the honest answer."

Even though are two Yellowstone spin-offs and currently more are in the works, however, the Sherlock Holmes star, who portrays the popular character Beth Dutton says she would “love” to keep portraying the role but another spin-off "would be a new beginning somewhere.”

It does seem like Yellowstone may just not be reaching its conclusion yet however, Kelly Reilly admits that she "can't talk about the future because there are so many conversations happening.”

