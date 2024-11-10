Jennifer Lopez oozes glamour in skintight camel coloured dress

Jennifer Lopez oozes glamour as she attends the premiere of Wicked movie on Saturday.



According to MailOnline, the 55-year-old actress-singer made a solo attendance at the star-studded red carpet, held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Los Angeles.

For the premiere of the first instalment of the two-part Wicked film, Lopez made a fashion statement donning a skintight camel-coloured glittering gown.

Jennifer Lopez attends at ‘Wicked’ premiere in Los Angeles

The Mother actress wore a pair of stilettos with her high thigh-slit dress.

She accessorised her fancy dress by wearing jewellery of the renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi.

Her glamourous solo presence comes a day after it was reported by an insider to In Touch that the Atlas star is set to date again after her divorce from Ben Affleck.

"Obviously she's showing Ben what he's missing," an insider claimed, adding, "She's never looked — or felt — better, and she's ready to date again."

"She's not looking for a serious relationship — for now — but she is looking to have some fun. She's on the prowl again," the source added.

The actress, who will soon star in upcoming film Unstoppable, filed divorce in August from Affleck, citing “citing “irreconcilable difference” as the reason.