Heidi Klum reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William joint appearance

Prince William and Heidi Klum had barbecue by the sea on final day of South Africa visit without Kate Middleton

November 10, 2024

Model and TV presenter Heidi Klum has reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest joint appearance days after she joined the Prince of Wales in South Africa.

William and Heidi had barbecue by the sea on final day of South Africa visit as they visited Kalk Bay Harbour near Cape Town with model Winnie Harlow and actor Billy Porter.

Later, Prince William and the model also shared photos on social media.

Now, William has returned to UK and made a joint appearance with wife Kate Middleton, who recently completed her chemotherapy treatment.

The palace shared an adorable photo of the royal couple with King Charles, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family on Instagram.

The photo was released with caption, “This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall.”

The photo has received thousands of hearts from fans and friends.

Heidi Klum also reacted to the photo of Prince William and Kate with King Charles by pressing the heart button.

