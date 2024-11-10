‘Wicked' director Jon M Chu skips movie premiere in Los Angeles

Jon M. Chu missed the premiere of his own directional film Wicked in Saturday evening.



The 45-year-old director took to Instagram Story and announced that he wouldn't be walking the red carpet in Los Angeles due to the birth of his fifth child.

Jon, who shares five children with wife Kristin Hodge shared a photo of a friendship bracelet, which had the slogan 'Defy Gravity', on a hospital room table.

Jon M Chu directional ‘Wicked’ stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

He penned, "This movie has always moved in mysterious ways. Today is a day I've been dreaming about for a long time. Two babies (a movie and a little girl) all at one time.”

He the informed that he “won't be able to be at the Wicked Premiere tonight” due to sudden “change of plans at about 4am this morning”.

"Instead my wife and I will be welcoming our fifth child into our family and no we will not be naming her Galphaba."

Jon went on to send a message of support to the "insanely talented" people involved with making the movie.

The director, who has also helmed Crazy Rich Asians, added, "Send all the love to our insanely talented cast and crew tonight.

“They deserve it and send a little extra welcome to my little girl bursting her bubble and coming into our world any moment now.”

He concluded the post by praising his wife. “If she can even have a fraction of the bravery that my wife,” wrote Jon.

His directional, which also stars Cynthia Erivo, is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024 and its sequel will hit theatres next year on November 21, 2025.

