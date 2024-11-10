‘Shameful' Prince Harry bashed for treating Prince William dreadfully

Prince Harry has just been bashed for the way he’s acted this year, especially considering the ‘dreadful’ year his older brother has had.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made these accusations against the Duke of Sussex in her interview with GB News.

She began everything by saying, “It's very interesting because [Prince William] doesn't like any journalist who might say to him, how are you, or how is your wife or anything like that. He likes it to be very secret.”

“And then he just bursts open with the most amazing and touching interview and what he feels about life and what he's been through in this last year.”

“Your heart goes out to him. He'd covered up what he meant and it just fell out, and my heart went out to him. It was extremely moving.”

After all, “William has had all of this, two loving family members with cancer, and I think that Harry should be, as his brother, ashamed of himself.”

For those unversed the interview in question is the one where Prince William admitted to having a ‘dreadful’ year and said, “I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal.”

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.”

In light of that, Ms Levin doubled down on her words and said, “[Prince Harry] should be ashamed of himself by keeping on being rude and trying to make William's life very difficult and criticising him.”

“When you have somebody who's dealing with that sort of responsibility, then you do your best to keep out of the way if you don't get on.”

What makes matters worse is that “He demanded he was seen, but his father can't speak to him because he can't trust him. And you can't actually allow him to talk to his son even, because if they talk at all, then Harry can go off and say to his lawyers, oh, he's talking to me. He said this.”