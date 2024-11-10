Lauren Jauregui hints new music 'at some point' with Fifth Harmony girls

Lauren Jauregui just revealed the dynamics she has with her Fifth Harmony bandmates.

The 28-year-old singer had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, discussing the position of her girl group that consisted of Ally Brooke, Normani and Dinah Jane, as well as Camila Cabello who made her exit from Fifth Harmony in 2016.

At the Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHers Awards Gala held on Friday, November 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, when asked if she is still in contact with her Fifth Harmony mates, she replied, "Yeah, I mean, I definitely still have a lot of love for the girls."

"The four of us talk here and there. Yeah, Dinah actually just had a show yesterday. I wasn't able to make it. I landed too late last night, but she and Ally were out there last night," the That’s My Girl singer mentioned, adding, "So yeah, we're definitely still in contact."

She was also asked if music fans could expect new tracks or collaborations from Fifth Harmony to which Lauren Jauregui replied that there could be something "in the future," but there is nothing being worked on currently.

"Maybe in the future at some point, but not right now. I'm definitely focused on myself currently,” she told the outlet.