Laura Dern admits bond with Liam Hemsworth 'felt special'

Laura Dern’s secerts are safe with her Lonely Planet co-star Liam Hemsworth.

The 57-year-old actress shared the screen with the Australian star for the movie which was filmed in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco.

Despite never having met one another, Dern and Hemsworth immediately bonded on set and formed a really personal connection.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she told the publication how the shooting place “felt so foreign, untamed and new to me – another reason I felt so grateful to have this connection with Liam.”

“I held on to him for dear life. But we had so much fun exploring…” the Big Little Lies actress mentioned, adding, “I am a great admirer of his work, but going into this, we’d never met. We had to start at zero.”

Further detailing how she and The Hunger Games actor bonded, Dern told the outlet, “But from the moment we met, it felt special. I felt I’d known him forever and I think Liam felt the same. We hit it off in a way that really doesn’t happen very often.”

“I felt safe with him. I felt as though I could share anything with him and I did – we both did. He knows all my secrets,” she admitted.