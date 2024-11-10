Katy Perry turns heads with her silky gown ahead of Baby2Baby gala

Katy Perry was among the many Hollywood stars who attended the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles.



As reported by MailOnline, the 40-year-old singer marked her presence at the star-studded soiree held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, wearing bright white silk gown.

The Woman's World hitmaker paired her low-cut shiny gown with a pair of matching sandal heels.

Katy Perry’s appearance at Baby2Baby gala comes after she's set to headline her first UK show

Perry opted a glowing makeup look with an emphasis on "full, fluttering lashes", and a peachy-pink blush with a nude lip colour.

The Dark Horse crooner styled her hair tresses in silky, loose waves and accessorized with dainty silver jewellery.

Perry’s appearance at the charity gala comes three days after the singer confirmed her first headline UK show in six years.

The Roar singer will perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard at London's The O2 next month on December 8.

Perry is also said to perform tracks from her new album 143.

The show will mark the I Kissed A Girl hitmaker’s first show this side of the pond since 2018’s Witness World Tour.