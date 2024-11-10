Photo: Olivia Jade advised to chain 'womanizer' Jacob Elordi: Report

Lori Loughlan is reportedly advising her daughter Olivia Jade to get Jacob Elordi committed to her.

The concerned mother is reportedly dubious of the Aussie actor’s intentions about her daughter as he has already gained a ‘womanizer’ title in the industry with his continuous “bed-hopping.”

“Lori’s advice to Olivia is make sure that this relationship is going somewhere,” an insider privy to Life & Style recently tipped.

The source went on to explain, “Because she’s dedicated so many years to Jacob already,” Lori wants them to settle down.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jacob has had an on and off relationship with Olivia since 2021.

In January 2024, the pair was rumored to have parted ways for good, but then The Messenger source claimed that Olivia and Jacob "still very much together and going strong.”

The insider also claimed, “There was never a split. Jacob has been very busy with work commitments but they have managed to still spend time together in between and the relationship is going well.”