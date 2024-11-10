Pamela Anderson on transitioning from a 'siren' to naturally beautiful

Pamela Anderson is spilling the beans on her natural beauty after ditching her earlier seductive appeal.

Anderson, who was once among the glamourous Playboy models, now finds comfort in simple living and mindfulness as she approaches her 60s.

"We are good enough just the way we are. I have to remind myself of that every day," she told The Times in a recent exchange before revealing her beauty secrets.

The Baywatch star, 57, first began with how she approaches her mornings, revealing that it typically includes jotting down her task for the day in her journal.

She also makes sure to leave the house before the sun rises to connect with nature, confessing that she avoids her phone and social media "at all costs."

Next, she walks three to six miles a day, reads and watches old movies in her spare time. When not indulging in literature, she's cooking in the kitchen of her Vancouver Island home.

She also spoke fondly of her home and a family farm, that has been around for over 100 years, expressing how it allows her to feel "rooted in" and letting her "refuel."

"Every love, every experience, is a learning experience, and I'm grateful for everything. But in hindsight I look and I see a person that had some trauma early in her life," she explains.

Among the choices she made to restore her natural beauty, she also recalled switching to a vegan cookbook, which focuses on her passion for slow cooking processes including pickling and fermenting.

Anderson also spoke at length about her Playboy image, which she dubbed as a "cartoon character" rather than her true self.

"What is this cartoon character that I'd created? OK, that was fun. But I'm not that person anymore," she said.

The image she created, she told the publication, "was how I protected myself and how I tried to be certain ways for certain people to make them happy. And then I just caught myself and I said, 'What am I doing? Who am I competing with? What am I trying to accomplish?' When I look at my past, I think I had no control."

She recalled stepping back from Hollywood and away from her "sex symbol" status to Better Homes and Gardens magazine.

"That was the beginning of me letting go of the image I had always had of myself," Anderson said, adding that shifting to her natural look was a conscious decision.

She also reflected on going bare-faced to most red carpet events to challenge the idea of beauty and "this mask we put on."