Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after joint appearance

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William and Kate Middleton, released an emotional statement with stunning photos of the royal couple after they attended Remembrance Sunday as the Princess gradually returns to public duty after completing chemotherapy.

The palace released photos of Prince William, and Kate Middleton with Duchess Sophie with a heartfelt statement.

Kate and William took to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles saying, “On Remembrance Sunday, we come together to honour the courage and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve in our Armed Forces. Let us pause, reflect, and remember them always. Lest We Forget.”

Earlier, royal family also issued a statement on social media and said, “We remember them. On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance. Wreaths were also laid by The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent.”

Kate Middleton has never missed Remembrance Sunday in her 13 years as a member of the royal family.

Earlier on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales also attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.