Kate Middleton's first tearful appearance in months sparks shift in Prince William

Prince William has just been seen marking a major change of behavior, during Kate’s first public outing in months, following her cancer treatment.

Comments and observations relating to this shift has been brought to light by body language expert Judi James.

She weighed in on everything in one of her most recent interviews with the Daily Mail.

In that conversation she noted how Prince William appeared to ‘fail’ at keeping his hands off of his wife.

It even prompted the expert to say, “For a couple that usually limits their touch rituals or PDAs to one or two per appearance, this brief arrival walk to greet their hosts contained an ongoing volley of affectionate, loving and mutually protective touches, glances and truncated hugs.”

“The cliche ‘They couldn't keep their hands off each other’ really does apply here and this behavior between the couple answers a question that has been hanging since the very romantic, openly loving video they released to update on Kate's health.”

She also added that this “glimpse already suggests an upgrade in their PDAs, which in turn should suggest they will now be far more open about showing the strength of their love after keeping their emotions rather under wraps in a bid to avoid the kind of attention William's mother Princess Diana suffered from.”

At one point, “He seems to glance at her face lovingly and when her arm drops he places his own around her as they stand with their heads close. This is followed by two more hands placed on Kate's back, with an almost endless ritual of PDAs,” according to the expert.

“Kate's beaming smiles when she arrived quickly converted to a more solemn expression as she stood to attention in the royal box next to her husband, with William wearing a deep frown to suggest strong emotions as he watched the service.”

She also took note of the most emotional moment during this appearance and said, “When William and Kate stood applauding the veterans of World War II it was clear Kate was becoming tearful.”

Before signing off she also added, “Her brows were raised and there were tears in her eyes, then in a later moment we could see her sucking her lips inward, which is a gesture of strong, suppressed emotion.”

