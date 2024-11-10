Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of potential deportation from US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in trouble after Donald Trump claimed election victory, as it would now put the Duke's U.S. visa under scrutiny.



During a discussion on The Sun, royal experts discussed how Harry's admission of past drug use in his memoir Spare would put his eligibility for a US visa under threat under Trump’s regime.

Speaking on the matter, Chip said: "I think they should be worried about Trump's unpredictability. He can say one thing and doesn't do it or he ends up doing something completely different.”

"When Trump gets into the White House he may have an entirely different view on the visa row than what he said before,” he added.

"We know what Meghan's political views are like and she won't be happy Trump has won,” the expert continued. "At some point of his presidency, he will be asked about it and we just don't know what that will be."

To this, royal correspondent Sarah Hewson added, "He won't hold back though will he. Trump will surely have bigger fish to fry but he's made no secret of his feelings towards Meghan and Harry and the damage they've done to the royal family.”

"The big issue is that we don't know the status of Harry's visa,” she added. "However, it's something that is not going to go away and that makes things difficult for both Harry and Meghan."