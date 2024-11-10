Prince Harry's pal sets the record straight on rumors after Trumps' win

A friend of Prince Harry has finally shed some light, and set the record straight on rumors of a Sussex move during the Trump administration.

The news has been brought forward by royal author and commentator Alison Boshoff, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

She quoted this pal in question saying, “Harry’s in California. It’s his home and where he expects to live indefinitely – with Meghan.”

“They are very happy in California. They are both focused on the work which they are doing here.”

Not to mention, the Sussexes’ kids are attending a local school which ties them to the area ‘even further’ according to the expert.

For those unversed, this has come to light following claims made by the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, Nile Gardiner, at the Heritage Foundation.

He said, “I hope a Trump presidency will mean Prince Harry’s immigration records will be released to the American people. Donald Trump has a dim view of drug use and is somebody who believes in the full application of the law, and in immigration law in particular, being strictly enforced.”