Meghan ‘desperately trying’ to discourage Harry from taking olive branches from Royals

Meghan Markle reportedly fears that Prince Harry might reunite with the Royal family after Prince William mentioned his name in his new documentary.



After the Prince of Wales mentioned Harry in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, several Royal experts claimed that it was an olive branch for the Duke of Sussex.

In the documentary, William said, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10.”

He added, “I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect.”

While it is still not clear why William felt the need to take Harry’s name amid ongoing feud, a new report has revealed that Meghan is “desperately trying to dissuade Harry from taking any olive branches.”

“She’s insisting that his family will use them against him and try to pit to against each other,” an insider told Heat Magazine. “She’s furious and has very firmly let it be known, through Harry, that she wants Kate to stop messaging him.”

“She’s understandably worried about how this will pan out and, while she’s always been able to convince Harry of what’s best for them and their family, she’s not sure how much longer she’ll be able to influence over him.

“Her biggest fear is still that it could get to the point where he has to make a choice between them or her.”