Prince Harry planning to ditch Meghan Markle on Christmas for UK visit?

Prince Harry is likely to ditch his wife, Meghan Markle, to celebrate Christmas with the Royal family in the UK, a royal expert has claimed.



According to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will travel solo to his home country without the Duchess or his two kids.

Speaking with GB News, the expert claimed that it would mark Harry's first Christmas with the royals since 2019. However, she noted that the Duke might not be invited to Balmoral.

"I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more,” she told the publication. "I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own.”

She added, "I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family.”

"I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there."