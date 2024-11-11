Photo: Reese Witherspoon reveals things that makes her happy

Reese Witherspoon recently got candid about the thing which makes her happy.

On 29th October, the acting sensation marked her attendance at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards.

During this appearance, the acting sensation was asked how she was feeling having her 21-year-old as her red-carpet date.

In response, Reese admitted that spending time working on the show is “the thing that makes [her] happy”

“My kids and my company and really it’s having Deacon here tonight,” she added.

The actress also addressed, “That is so fun for me, and I hope [for] him too!”

Moreover, Reese confessed to feeling joy while working with Hello Sunshine production company on her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, co-starring Jennifer Aniston.

“It is such a joy every day on set,” she also dished.

Before signing off from the topic, Reese gushed over the supportive team and maintained, “I truly love doing it. It does not feel like work at all.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Reese is currently smitten with her new boyfriend, Oliver Haarmann. She was previously married to Ryan Phillippe. After parting ways from him, Reese then married Hollywood agent Jim Toth with whom she parted ways in 2023 after staying together for 12 years.