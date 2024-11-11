Photo: Kim Kardashian to help Menendez Brothers in Hollywood: Report

Kim Kardashian reportedly considers giving people second chances just like her father Robert Kardashian, who firmly advocated for O.J. Simpson's release during his highly publicized case.

For those unversed, Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents more than three decades ago, will be released from jail soon, per BBC.

In the wake of their release, the brothers will face numerous headlines, and Kim has reportedly agreed to help them deal with the intense public scrutiny which comes after their release, per In Touch.

“They’re going to need real friends who understand the pressures of fame – and Kim wants to be that person,” a mole said of the law enthusiast.

In addition to this, the source noted, “She’s committed to guiding through all the insanity Hollywood has to offer, especially with how much it’s changed over the last 40 years.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Erik and Lyle have passed almost four decades of imprisonment as the duo has been held without bail and jailed separately at the Los Angeles County Jail since 1990.