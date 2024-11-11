Leonardo DiCaprio A-lister birthday party featured big Hollywood names: Read

Leonardo DiCaprio chimed in his 50th birthday around Hollywood bigwigs.



The actor, who is currently dating Ines De Ramon, celebrated his big day in Los Angeles Saturday with a star studded party.

Joining Leon in attendance were Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Robin Thicke and April Love Geary, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyga, Teyana Taylor, Jamie Foxx, Bill Maher, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Chris Rock, Kevin Connolly and Todd Phillips.

Speaking about Leo’s high profile bash, an insider tells PEOPLE: "He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night."

Speaking about Brad Pitt, the source added: "He was in the front patio of the party the entire night."

"He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone," the insider adds of the actor, who arrived with girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The insider also touched upon Jamie Foxx and Todd Philips shenanigans during the bash.

They noted: "Jamie was holding court in one part of the party, and Todd was holding court in another.”

"A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors," they established.