King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'

Sources say Kate Middleton and King Charles became strong allies amid common foe

November 11, 2024

King Charles and Kate Middleton's have already been close. But when they both faced a common enemy in the face of cancer, they further steeled their bond.

"Fighting cancer at the same time drew Kate and Charles closer," the insider told Life & Style. "Kate was the one comforting Charles at times, but he also really took his royal hat off to just be a supportive father-in-law."

Sources also say "the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor."

"Because she loves spending time with him, Kate's been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires," the bird chirped.

"Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather," the tipster tattled. 

"So she's encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he's happy he took her advice," they concluded.

