King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'

King Charles and Kate Middleton's have already been close. But when they both faced a common enemy in the face of cancer, they further steeled their bond.



"Fighting cancer at the same time drew Kate and Charles closer," the insider told Life & Style. "Kate was the one comforting Charles at times, but he also really took his royal hat off to just be a supportive father-in-law."

Sources also say "the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor."

"Because she loves spending time with him, Kate's been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires," the bird chirped.

"Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather," the tipster tattled.

"So she's encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he's happy he took her advice," they concluded.