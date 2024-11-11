Marvel producer keeps the door open for 'Loki' s3

The end of season two of Loki was a heroic send-off of the anti-hero, according to many fans. Now, its producer is teasing a potential future.



In a chat with CinePop at D23 Brazil, Brad Winderbaum was asked whether season three of the Asgardian may happen in the future.

To which he jokingly said, “there’s always a chance” when it comes to another chapter in his story.

In other news, Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios, is teasing a greater role that X-Men will play in the upcoming phases.

Speaking to Omelete, he said, “When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that."

“This time, heading into Secret Wars, we already know very well what the story is going to be up until then and after that. The X-Men are an important part of that future," the top executive added.