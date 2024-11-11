 
Ciara breaks silence about planning fourth baby 'Cinco' with Russell Wilson

Ciara shares three children, Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 10 months, with her husband Russell Wilson

November 11, 2024

Ciara has dished out her future family plan with her husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara appeared at Baby2Baby's fundraising gala, which raises funds to provide basic essentials to children living in poverty, alongside Jennifer Garner, Naomi Osaka, Heidi Klum, and Jessica Alba.

At the event 2024, the songstress exclusively shared with People about her future plan to expand her family with her beau.

"Oh my gosh, it is turned up. I have a kid on every corner," the mother of five began by saying. "Oh my Lord, pray for me sometimes."

At the time, she recalled her husband's previous comment, related to his desire for having a fourth baby, on her Instagram post where he wrote, "I'm ready when you are, We can call him Cinco.”

"Russ keeps walking around going like this, like, 'Cinco.' And I'm like, 'High five, I love you too,' " the Get Up singer told the publication.

Before concluding, she revealed her plan for the fifth baby, “Cinco,” by saying, "I mean, listen, I think we'll make it to five, but this mom needs a little time. Just a little bit."

For those unversed, Ciara and the football player, Russell Wilson, tied the knot in 2016. The couple share three children Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and Amora, 10 months.

Previously, Ciara was dating the Mask off singer, Future, in 2012. After two years of relationship, they split away and share a son named Zahir, 10.  

