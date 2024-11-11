 
Sarah Ferguson releases emotional video statement after Prince Andrew wins Royal Lodge war

Sarah Ferguson flew out of UK two days after King Charles delivered final blow to Prince Andrew

November 11, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared her first emotional video statement after she returned home from Australia following the Prince of York’s win over Royal Lodge.

Sarah flew out of UK two days after reports King Charles delivered final blow to Prince Andrew amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

However, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother returned home after Andrew found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after King Charles officially ended his £1m annual allowance and security.

Sarah Ferguson reportedly also lives at the Lodge.

Following her return, Sarah took to Instagram and released an emotional video statement to mark Remembrance Sunday.

She posted the video and captioned it, “At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.”

In the video, Sarah is heard saying, “At the going down of the sun, let us never forget those that have given us today, that have fought for our tomorrows, that have given up and sacrificed their lives for our nation. This is just always in my heart, I want to say thank you, thank you so much. We have tomorrow because of you, because of your sacrifice.”

