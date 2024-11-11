 
Prince Harry wins hearts with surprise move amid emotional family reunion

Prince Harry’s sweet move comes as King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton reunited to pay tribute to war heroes

November 11, 2024

Prince Harry has apparently won the hearts with surprise move as royal family attended Remembrance services.

Although the duke did not join the royal family at the Remembrance Day Parade on Sunday, he did his bit to contribute to the poignant day, winning the hearts.

Archie and Lilibet doting father reportedly sent sweets to children's charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, who support hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.

The duke is the ambassador for Scotty, set up in 2010 by army widow Nikki Scott, whose husband Corporal Lee Scott died in Afghanistan in 2009.

According to a report by the Hello! Magazine, Nikki Scott spoke about Harry’s sweet gesture saying: "He’s very much in contact. He sent the children sweets today as well. They all have sweets in their pockets from Prince Harry."

Prince Harry’s sweet move comes as royal family reunited to pay tribute to war heroes.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, said, “We remember them.

“On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance. Wreaths were also laid by The Prince of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent.”


