Tyla channels late Aaliyah's fashion sense at the 2024 MTV EMAs

Tyla took inspiration from Aaliyah's decades old iconic look for this year's European Music Awards

November 11, 2024

Tyla just channeled the fashion sense of the late pop star, Aaliyah.

At the red carpet of the MTV European Music Awards or the EMAs, on November 10, the Truth or Dare singer wore a blue-coloured version of the Roberto Cavalli dress that the Princess of R&B famously wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs.

The 22-year-old songstress stylized her look with a silver choker and black heels that had straps going up to her knees.

When Aaliyah, who passed away on August 25, 2001, wore the dress 24 years ago with hers being a yellow-coloured version paired with a classic long heel, red lip gloss and white nail polish.

The dress in question features zebra-like striped patterns and a slit up on leg and a fur-like fringe along its hem, complete with short train, making the dress a bold fashion statement in its entirety.

Fans were quick to notice the inspiration Tyla took from the One In A Million singer taking to x, formerly Twitter, to gush over the former’s fashionable attire.

"The Aaliyah Roberto Cavalli dress will ALWAYS be famous!" one user wrote.

While another recalled Aaliyah’s look and declared, "I knew this looked familiar, cuteeee.”

"Aaliyah the influence you have on generations after," a third fan penned. 

