Kate Middleton appears tired at Remembrance Day ceremony, sparks health concerns

Kate Middleton made a headline-making appearance at the Remembrance Day Service alongside Royal family

November 11, 2024

Kate Middleton appeared tired and unwell during the Remembrance Day Service, according to actor Christopher Biggins.

Speaking on GB News, Biggins expressed concern for the Princess of Wales’ well-being, claiming she did not look very well during the headline-making public appearance.

While Biggins noted that the mother-of-three should be appreciated for trying her best about coming back to public life, he said that “everyone needs to worry” about the Princess.

“I think she made a great effort,” he said. “It was important because the Queen wasn’t there and her husband was there presenting a wreath, so I think it was important the family was there.”

“But she didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her,” the actor added.

To this, co-host Isabel Webster suggested Kate might have appeared tired due to a bad night's sleep, as she looked "fantastic" the previous evening.

“I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public,” she said. “Everyone will be trying to analyse everything.”

