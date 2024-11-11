Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed 'unpredictable' after reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed ‘unpredictable’ following their joint appearance after more than three months.

Archie and Lilibet doting parents made their first joint appearance in over three months, as they shared a new video message last week.

They appeared virtually on the first day of the inaugural Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia, sporting poppy pins.

Following their appearance and Kate Middleton’s commemorating Remembrance Sunday and the Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed: "I quite honestly think that it's probably unlikely that we will see him [Prince Harry] at The Cenotaph again. On the other hand, the Sussexes are unpredictable and so is life, so who knows?

He further said, "Of course, this is tremendously unfortunate, and when they stepped down the senior working royals, that was their decision to go to California, and that means that he can't wear a uniform, and it means he has no military patronages.”

"Clearly, it is upsetting, and I think he will unquestionably miss it. The main commemoration is obviously tremendously moving, and he will clearly in a sense wish he were part of it", the royal expert added.