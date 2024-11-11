Kate Middleton’s ‘royal ally’ Duchess Sophie takes on new role for Prince William

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh took on “new role” for Prince William as she supported Kate Middleton at the Remembrance Sunday.



Analyzing her body language, expert Judi James claimed that Sophie sent a secret message to the Prince of Wales during the ceremony, assuring him of Kate’s well-being.

She said that the Duchess of Edinburgh was “clearly in the role of temporary stand-in” for William as she protected the Princess of Wales while the Prince lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.

Speaking with The Mirror, James said, "Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William. She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side and despite Kate's impeccable appearance of confidence as she stood in the spot that used to belong to the late Queen, Sophie appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over her as Anne has clearly been keeping over brother Charles.”

She added, "It was the small touch or even pat on the back as Kate walked ahead inside the building that seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance or even congratulation to her niece-in-law, but it also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side.”

"Kate watched William place his wreath with a very faint smile of pride and her Victorian-themed coat dress, with its high-neck velvet bow and single line of matching buttons, looked paired to his now-thickening beard, which added a more dashing, historic royal king look to his image."