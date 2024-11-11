Ariana Grande opens up about being 'emotionally tired'

Ariana Grande has shared insight into her emotional bond with Cynthia Erivo, that’s getting stronger while filming and promoting Wicked.

Recently in an interview with E! News, the musical movie's co-stars, Grande and Erivo, have apologized for getting emotional in a recent press conference.

At the time, the Thank U, Next singer began by saying, “We've cried 500 times today. Honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry guys.”

Following to this, “It is what it is, There’s just nothing we can do about it,” Erivo added.

“I can’t imagine, and you know what? If you’re going to comment saying how annoying it is, I’ll say it first,” Grande hilariously continued, “I said it first. I’m annoyed. I’m tired. My tear ducts… I’m tired, emotionally tired.”

Erivo reflected upon their friendship and chimed in by saying, “We’ve come through a massive, massive thing and we’ve really stuck together.”

At the Los Angeles premiere, the Hollywood stars again apologized for being emotional when they talked about their friendship during the promotion of their forthcoming movie.

“We’re sorry. It just happens. It happens. We can’t help it. We’re trying our best, but there’s a lot of emotional things that happen and we’re just going with it,” Erivo admitted.

Before concluding, Grande shared, “Yeah, you need to understand. It’s been like three years, people! Why does emotional availability scare you so?”

The duo’s movie Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.