Zoe Saldana stuns in silky satin at ACLU Bill of Rights Awards

Zoe Saldana showed up in a glamourous attire at the 2024 ACLU Foundation of Southern California Bill of Rights Awards.



As reported by MailOnline, the 46-year-old actress attended the event, which took place at various venues in Los Angeles, donning a silky satin.

The Avatar actress opted for a business casual–style look by contrasting the shimmering top with a set of black slacks.

Zeoe added some sparkle to her outfit with slim diamond-encrusted necklaces and crescent-shaped earrings.

Zoe Saldana starrer ‘Emilia Pérez’ set to stream on Netflix on November 13

Her appearance at the award function, which gives annual tribute to those who through their seminal work have challenged the status quo, comes few days after she talked about how much blessed she feels about her new film Emilia Pérez.

“I just have this brand-new little spark. And I feel like ‘Emilia’ really did that for me,” Zoe told Variety.

Her new film debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May and is set to stream on Netflix on November 13.



The movie apart Zoe also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz and Karla Sofía Gascón.