November 11, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's overwhelming privilege over 699 million people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been urged to reconsider their stance for money making in Hollywood because they can ‘always escape’.

Everything has been delivered in a candid piece for News.com.au.

She began the entire thing by noting the changes the US has experienced since the election and admitted, “In the increasingly politically riven United States, Harry and Meghan quite obviously sit on the left, firmly in the Democrat camp.”

“The causes they espouse and the work they are doing, such as on climate change and gender equality, are the very issues that hundreds of millions of Americans have essentially just declared less important than the price of eggs and their resentment at dropdown menus offering more than the choice of two pronouns.”

She even went as far as to wonder, “In this fractured climate, with the Sussex brand indelibly stamped with the catch-all pejorative ‘woke’ label, what will happen to their money-making chances?”

This is an important question to Ms Elser because, “The Duke and Duchess, like all of us, need gainful employment and for that they need to be bankable commodities who can attract and hold the attention of big business.”

However, with the current climate its to be wondered whether “in Donald Trump’s US, will the Sussexes be able to keep making money?”

Still though she did note some differences between the Sussexes and the other Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris and said before signing off, “The one thing that sets them apart from those 66,999,999 other Harris voters – as the new owners of a house in Portugal as of October, they have options and can always escape.”

