Kate Middleton is starting to expose the ‘bare-bones' of Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton has reportedly been showing off what it truly means to be a ‘bare-bones’ royal in King Charles’ monarchy.

Comments about the entire thing has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She made her observations public while penning a piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “If ever there was an image that really summed up the bare-bones fundamentals of royalty, it’s this one of Kate, the Princess of Wales.”

“It’s not glamorous, it’s not fun and no one is turning up with a sandwich any time soon. Welcome to Crown Inc.”

Source: Reuters

“Based on the shots from Sunday, if you squinted and had a very short term memory, you could nearly, just nearly, think everything was back to normal.”

“But pictures are tricky, perfidious things that don’t tell the full story.”

“What has emerged is that less is about to be made into more, with Kate the driving force behind what sounds like the biggest royal rethink since someone decided to take away Prince Philip’s access to the fax.”

“The new year won’t see the 42-year-old book in a whole host of engagements and get right back to it. Instead, she has realised that she can actually do her job not only better but smarter – and by never leaving home.”

“For one thing, there will be no racing to make up for lost time or rushing to re-assume what used to be a normal workload.”

For, while it was Prince William and Kate Middleton who were going to tour Italy before her cancer announcement, it will now see King Charles and Queen Camilla instead.

And all of this adds up to “one simple thing – less Kate than we are used to.”

“Only this time, it’s about the princess making decisions about what shape and form she wants her life to be and not for health reasons,” and “it sounds like none of the things she doesn’t want to do anymore,” Ms Elser als added before signing off.