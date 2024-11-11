Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's value as humans questioned: ‘They're nothing'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly been pushed into a corner as their intrinsic value as people, and former members of the Firm have just come to light.

Comments about all of this has been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She made everything clear in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “Of the three series that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been involved with – Harry & Meghan, Live To Lead and Heart of Invictus – only one has actually done any sort of real business viewing-wise.”

“As powerful as watching Supreme Court Judge and true icon Ruth Bader Ginsberg talk about leadership or veterans battling PTSD to build new lives through sport might be, at the end of a long day, few people are choosing to binge that over Bridgerton for the sixth time.”

Before signing off she also went as far as to pose a major question at the couple’s existence and questioned “the great existential question at the heart of the Sussexes.”

According to Ms Elser, “If you take away their royal story and identity and their titles and their proximity to the throne, what do Harry and Meghan have to offer?”

“What is their intrinsic value as creators and people in and of their own right?” she also asked before noting that yet another Netflix series is also on the horizon, the Polo docuseries.

Before signing off she also said, “I’m a bit lost even trying to imagine what sort of products or services Harry Pty Ltd might offer up. A counselling service for second sons? A grey polo shirt subscription service? Juggling lessons delivered by Zoom?”