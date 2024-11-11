Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffering from a two-pronged headache

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-pronged headache over their finances has just come under the limelight, with Ms Daniela Elser.

The royal commentator and expert spoke at length about all of this during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In her piece she said, “It’s one of those perennial stories that crops up every year like a recurring, cream-can’t-fix rash – how much money do you need to be considered rich?”

Because right now, according to the outlet, one requires over more than $7 million to be considered in the top 1%

So, “by any and every definition, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are, technically speaking, rolling in it,” but the biggest question Ms Elser noted ‘no one asking’’ is “– how fast can one burn through a fortune?”

This is keeping in mind the fact that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have but one “primary asset” and that is their story which “has long since been spent, thoroughly exhausted, wrung out and sucked dry”.

While speaking of this ‘two-pronged headache’ Ms Elser added, “According to a new report, Buckingham Palace types are already worried about what could happen if the duke and duchess’ expensive lifestyle means their coffers run dry.”

Reportedly, “prong numero uno, how to pull in the serious dosh they will need every year and prong due, their expenses.”

For those unaware of the complexities of these matters, its pertinent to mention that the couple already have major payments to make each month.

From their $20 million mortgage payment to their $3 million security fees, as well as $6.6 million per year in day-to-day running costs,

When it comes to the inflow of cash though, they are sitting on a $12 million from the Queen Mother’s trust, and a $US100 million deal with Netflix as well, according to the New York Post.