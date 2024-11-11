Amy Adams ditches SNL performance to protect ‘Enchanted' lovers

Andy Samberg went down the memory lane about how Amy Adams once turned down a performance with him in Saturday Night Live due to her film Enchanted.



It is to be noted that Adams portrayed princess-to-be Giselle in 2007’s live-action and animated Disney film.

The actress later reprised her role in the 2022's Disenchanted.

According to US Weekly, the Palm Springs actor appeared on the latest episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, where he recalled doing a SNL episode with Adams in 2008.

“I’m not gonna go into great detail about it, but it was a song that would have been a duet with me and Amy Adams, and it was very dirty (sic),” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor said.

The 46-year-old then claimed that the 50-year-old actress had to decline the song in order to protect her Disney film lovers.

Samberg added, “While Adams told him she thought the song was funny, “She was like … ‘I can’t do that. Little girls are so obsessed with Enchanted right now.”

“They will find this, and it will be scarring for them, and I just can’t mix that right now’,” he shared what Adams told her at that time.