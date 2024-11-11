Brianna LaPaglia reacts to claim she received $10M to expose ex Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia has dismissed the rumours that her friend, Dave Portnoy, paid her $10 million to discuss her split from Zach Bryan.

The internet personality spoke out via TikTok on Saturday after accusing Zach of emotional abuse on last week’s episode of her BFF podcast with Dave and Josh Richards.

“I see a lot of people being like, ‘Well, Dave definitely just gave her 10 million [dollars] to do a tell-all, so she took money anyway,” Brianna said in a TikTok video.

“Dave didn’t give me any money,” she continued. “You think that was a tell-all? I took the high road. What I did was set a scene [and] paint a picture.”

"I’m losing money right now. I’m paying for storage, I’m paying for movers, I’m paying for f–king flights back and forth to New York to go try and find an apartment,” revealed Brianna, referring to how she was forced to move out of Zach’s house when they called it quits last month.

On Thursday’s podcast episode, the 25-year-old claimed that the country singer and his team offered her $12 million to keep quiet about their year-long romance.

For those unversed, Zach and Brianna announced their split on October 22 after a year of dating.