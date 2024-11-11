 
Jesse Eisenberg makes shocking confession about Emma Stone

Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone starred in 2009’s ‘Zombieland’

November 11, 2024

Jesse Eisenberg recently made shocking confession about how his costar Emma Stone landed a role in Zombieland.

Jesse, who starred with Emma in the 2009’s post-apocalyptic comedy film, during his appearance at SiriusXM’s 'The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, recalled the audition the Poor Things actress gave for the movie.

“I was already cast in the movie, so I was auditioning like many people for her part that day,” the 41-year-old actor said, adding, “The actors at that point were all amazing actresses, but they were all, like, trying to get into the movie.”

He added that the actors who came for audition were being “really polite and everything” just for the role.

The Now You See Me actor recollected, “And then (Stone) came in, and she just started making fun of me in the scene.”

He added that it was "like just assaulting" him with "insults in the scene and “it was so funny”.

Jesse further added, “And she left the room and I just felt so, so small."

The actor who also along with Emma reprised his role in 2019's Zombieland: Double Tap, shared that they knew then and there that the La La Land actress was right for the role.

According to him, Emma was 19 at that time of the audition.

However, he praised the actress by calling her “truly spectacularly, unusually brilliant person”, in the end of the interview.

