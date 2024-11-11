Colin Farrell takes U-turn on 'The Penguin' return

Colin Farrell was pretty clear he would not want to return to The Penguin's character. But now it appeared his opinion had shifted.



His previous comments came some months ago when he expressed frustration with playing the Batman villain because of the time and effort he put into becoming the mobster.

“I never want to put on that ****** suit and **** head again,” he told Total Film about the daily routine of sitting in the chair for three hours for makeup.

However, Collin seemed to rethink his previous view when the drama became a massive hit.

“If there’s a great idea [for season two], and the writing was really muscular and as strong or stronger on the page than it was the first season, of course I would do it,” he told THR.

Explaining what changed his mindset, the actor said, “For me, the bar for success is not very high. It’s, ‘Do most people like it?’ — just the simplicity of that.”

“I love being in things that are critically approved — it’s much better than the alternative — but I’ve been around long enough [to know] that it’s the audience who are really the most important critics.”