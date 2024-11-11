Kate Middleton, Prince William's friend opens up about couple's 'empathy and compassion'

A friend of Kate Middleton and Prince William has broken silence about their 'empathy and compassion' after the latest joint appearances of the royal couple.

Kate joined William and other members of the royal family at Remembrance events on Saturday and Sunday, her first after completing chemotherapy treatment.

Following their joint appearances, a friend of the royal couple told Hello! Magazine, "Empathy and compassion are so important to the Prince and Princess of Wales. They're incredibly kind people who really care about the work they do."

The royal insider went on saying, “Behind the scenes, there are countless letters, messages, visits, phone calls that nobody knows about. But even in this toughest of years, this focus on helping others does not stop."

The fresh remarks by Kate and William’s friend comes days after the future king spoke candidly about what he described as a brutal year for him after both his wife and his father King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to reporters in Cape Town, South Africa, Prince William had said it has been "dreadful" and "the hardest year in my life."