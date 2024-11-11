Prince Harry breaks silence for the first time since Remembrance Day as a royal

For the first time since Remembrance Day, Prince Harry spoken out, and that too has happened on his official website in the UK.

The silence-breaking statement in question pays tribute to veterans, and has come merely hours after Remembrance Day Sunday.

He paid them tribute for their “lifelong admiration and appreciation” as well as for their “service and sacrifice” to the homeland.

He also began by saying, “These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.”

“As you continue to serve making valued contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too.”

Source: sussex.com

The statement posted to the Sussex website also reads, “Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either.”

So “Let today be a reminder that the true measure of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made and to protect it for generations to come.”

“To all those who have served – past and present – I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations, and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you,” the Duke also concluded by saying.