 
Geo News

Paris Hilton marks daughter London's special day with lavish party

The DJ and socialite shares two kids, a daughter London, and a son Phoenix, with his husband Carter Reum

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Paris Hilton marks daughter Londons special day with lavish party
Paris Hilton marks daughter London's special day with lavish party

Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London's big day with an extravagant bash.

On Sunday, November 10, the mother of two took to her official instagram account to mark London's 1st "special birthday" with an Alice in Wonderland-themed party.

The DJ and socialite posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories sharing the fairytale-themed party decor, including life-size cutouts of the film's iconic characters, big teacups, pink mushrooms, and flowers in her backyard.

While sharing the decoration of the celebration Hilton wrote on one clip "Setting up for a special birthday today!"

"Can anyone guess the theme?" she added.

Later she showed the entrance decorated with a smiling Cheshire Cat, pink and green flowers and blue bows.

"London in Slivington! Happy 1st Birthday London!!!" Hilton revealed the theme of the party.

Paris Hilton marks daughter Londons special day with lavish party
Paris Hilton marks daughter Londons special day with lavish party

The birthday girl appeared cute in all pink attire, and the mom donned a long skirt with one of the scenes of the themed film printed on it.

It is pertinent to mention that along with London Hilton is also a mother to 20-month-old son Phoenix whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum.

King Charles approves major change in traditional Royal rules for Christmas
King Charles approves major change in traditional Royal rules for Christmas
Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
Inside Meghan Markle's media mishap as she defies Prince Harry's wishes
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed video
George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed
Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger making some changes
Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger making some changes
Liam Payne's death turns suspicious as murder comes into the picture
Liam Payne's death turns suspicious as murder comes into the picture
'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'
'The Penguin' star teases huge team-up in 'The Batman 2'
Brad Pitt ‘destroyed and damaged' PTSD ridden Angelina Jolie's love life
Brad Pitt ‘destroyed and damaged' PTSD ridden Angelina Jolie's love life
Prince Harry breaks silence for the first time since Remembrance Day as a royal
Prince Harry breaks silence for the first time since Remembrance Day as a royal