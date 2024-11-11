Paris Hilton marks daughter London's special day with lavish party

Paris Hilton celebrated her daughter London's big day with an extravagant bash.

On Sunday, November 10, the mother of two took to her official instagram account to mark London's 1st "special birthday" with an Alice in Wonderland-themed party.

The DJ and socialite posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories sharing the fairytale-themed party decor, including life-size cutouts of the film's iconic characters, big teacups, pink mushrooms, and flowers in her backyard.

While sharing the decoration of the celebration Hilton wrote on one clip "Setting up for a special birthday today!"

"Can anyone guess the theme?" she added.

Later she showed the entrance decorated with a smiling Cheshire Cat, pink and green flowers and blue bows.

"London in Slivington! Happy 1st Birthday London!!!" Hilton revealed the theme of the party.

The birthday girl appeared cute in all pink attire, and the mom donned a long skirt with one of the scenes of the themed film printed on it.

It is pertinent to mention that along with London Hilton is also a mother to 20-month-old son Phoenix whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum.