George, Charlotte, Louis special connection with Royal cousins exposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a special bond with their cousins, Mia, Lena, and Lucas Tindall.



As direct heirs to the throne, George, Charlotte, and Louis have different responsibilities, however, the kids of Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy more freedom as they do not have Royal titles.

In this way a balanced is formed between the kids and they like to spend time together, as revealed by report published by The Express.

The Waleses and Tindalls often spend time together at royal countryside estates, engaging in outdoor activities like horse riding, sports, and exploring nature.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2020, Princess Anne once said, "I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles. So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Mike Tindall also spoke of William and Kate’s first born, he said, "George really loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him. He’s passionate about Aston Villa too. Wherever he is he’ll sit down and watch that game."

He then spoke of his own son, saying, "He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja and he just walks around with sticks whacking people.”

"He’s such a typical boy, you almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won’t sleep."