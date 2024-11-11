King Charles approves major change in traditional Royal rules for Christmas

King Charles is said to be making changes in Royal rules ahead of Christmas celebrations as reports claim the monarch is considering relaxing some of the traditional rules.



The royal family marks Christmas with an annual visit to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as per the traditional rules and regulations, however, a royal expert has claimed that Charles may ease the strict 72-hour timetable.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, the monarch will make changes to the schedule implemented by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as per The Mirror.

Speaking to the publication, the royal expert said, "I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules.”

"I think a lot of the more stoic aspects of Christmas were down to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was a stickler for timings. But I think the King is more relaxed about these things,” Larcombe added.

"Traditionally they've never been allowed to engage in political talk over dinner, and they can't leave the table until the monarch does. But again, those protocols may be gently phased out by Charles now."