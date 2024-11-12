Mariah Carey to be quizzed under oath over drug allegations against brother

After the recent passing of Mariah Carey's mother and sister, the singer will reportedly be questioned about the allegations she made against her estranged brother.

The singer claimed in her memoir that her brother Morgan allegedly sold drugs and it's been reported that the 55-year-old hitmaker is going to be quizzed by his lawyers as well as she will be filmed at the same time

The inquiry will occur at Morgan's attorney's office, as per the legal papers.

Carey's brother filed a case of defamation against the singer for making false and damaging statements in The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

The order for siblings to appear for questioning in Morgan's lawsuit was issued on August 27 just three days after their sister Alison and mother Patricia passed away.

Moreover, Carey called Morgan her ex-brother in the memoir and they have not spoken since 1994 as per The Sun.

In her book, Carey claimed that her brother abused her when she was young and sold cocaine

She wrote in the memoir, "I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too."

Elsewhere she wrote that her mother told her that Morgan "discreetly supplied the beautiful people with their powdered party favors."