Why Timothée Chalamet rejected Austin Butler’s 'Elvis' method for Bob Dylan role?

Timothee Chalamet adopted a unique way in his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic.

In a recent chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old actor revealed how he used an unconventional approach for his vocal and physical transformation into the End of the Line singer.

The Wonka star uncovered that he took a different path from other actors like Austin Butler and Natalie Portman in the much-anticipated film A Complete Unknown.

"Somebody once said to me, you can't make a movie about a painter because it's not interesting to watch paint dry," Chalamet said in the video received by People. "Bob has that element because he's not one of these forward-facing musicians."

Chalamet admitted that it did not "make sense" to copy each and every move of the famed musician

"Natalie Portman does a sequence in [Jackie] that is step-for-step exactly what Jackie did. That was sort of my aspiration – my layman's aspiration going into Bob, he noted referring to Portman's Oscar-nominated depiction of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in Jackie"

After working on dialects and practicing with a vocal coach, he said "All this stuff that I saw my good friend Austin Butler crush it with on Elvis," but soon realized that he “gotta do none of this because this was not his style."

And nor it was Dylan's approach.

"Bob did not have a vocal coach," Chalamet added. "He had two bottles of red wine and four packs of cigarettes. There's no way to impersonate that."

It is pertinent to mention that A Complete Unknown is all set to hit theaters on December 25.