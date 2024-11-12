Queen Camilla son launches shock remark on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has made a shock remark on London mayor Sadiq Khan.



Her Majesty’s son from first marriage with Andrew Parker Bowles admits that he truly loves London as a city even though it has a ‘rubbish’ mayor.

Speaking to Discover Britain magazine, he noted: “I’m London to the core . . . even if we have a rubbish mayor at the moment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tom also expressed his love for the country side. The confession comes as Queen Camilla took a rain check on Remembrance Sunday appearance after difficulties with chest congestion.

Speaking about his mother earlier on The Time, Tom added: “If anyone ever meets my mother, they always… I mean, a son would say this, but she’s someone I love going to have dinner with.

“And I go for a walk with her in Scotland. You’re always going to have your rows, differences of opinion. It would be very odd if we agreed [on] everything. Creepy. I certainly would annoy her sometimes,” he noted.