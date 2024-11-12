 
Jennifer Garner reveals surprising childhood diet

The actress shared how she keeps her kids away from junk food

November 12, 2024

Jennifer Garner revealed that in her childhood she never ate junk food.

During her recent appearance on Molly Sims' podcast Lipstick on the Rim, the actress talked about her upbringing without unhealthy food.

"We didn't have processed food at all," Garner confessed.

She noted that at the time they could not afford the junk food as it was expensive for them, "Not because my mom thought of it that way. It was expensive. So we had only what she could make."

The 13 Going on 30 alum said that she "[tries] not to get too freaked out about any of that."

The Deadpool & Wolverine star keeps her mom's tradition alive by cooking her kids a variety of foods at home and she tries to keep processed food away from her pantry.

"I'm not one to love having processed food around, Garner continued, adding, "Kids deserve better. It really matters what you put in a child's body."

It is pertinent to mention that Garner is a mother to three children, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

